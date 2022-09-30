Hailey Bieber Got Dragged For A Video About “Brownie Glazed Lips” Because She Didn’t Give Credit To People Of Color

Reed received a lot of criticism from white people in response to her TikTok video. She said she wanted to emphasize that she has no problem with white people doing the look, but she found it off-putting that people were claiming Bieber “discovered” it.

You couldn’t escape seeing brown lip liner in most ’90s R&B music videos, and pretty much every aesthetic from that era has made a comeback recently, mostly spearheaded by Black women.

One woman, in particular, recently made a Fenty lip gloss so popular that it sold out in the UK and other stores around the world. A presenter and creator who goes by Kimberly Possible posted a TikTok video of herself applying the sheer “chocolate” lip gloss from the Fenty Heat range back in August, and the video went viral a month later.

Some response videos stitched with her original TikTok — with people also applying the gloss — have millions of views on their own. Personally, I was influenced too, but I was only able to find the chocolate color from the regular Gloss Bomb range. I reached out to her to discuss the brown lips “trend” and the attention Bieber got.

“The aesthetic of girls of color wearing brown lip gloss and brown lip liner has been around from the dawn of time,” Kimberly Possible told me. “But obviously, we know that when trends happen sometimes, you know the truth gets lost in the trend.”

The comeback of the ‘90s brown lip has been happening for a minute. At the start of this year, one TikToker’s popular video about finding the perfect lip shade became a trend.

“I have a little tip for the girlies. … Your perfect lip shade will be your eyebrow liner, your eyebrow pencil, lining your lip,” creator @yokenzieb says in the TikTok. “Then whatever you use for blush on the middle of your lip and then a gloss.”

Thousands of people of all races created TikTok videos with her audio, showing themselves using mainly black or brown pencils to line their lips and loving the result.

Is it possible that Bieber is just another TikTok-obsessed local who saw someone else apply brown liner on their lips on her For You page and decided to make it her fall look?