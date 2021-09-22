A 5-Year-Old Thought Her Mom Was An Alien From "Men In Black" When She Found Her Passport

Meet 5-year-old Nala-Joye and her mom Kira J, who is a 30-year-old author and poet. On Monday, Nala-Joye found her mom's passport and thought it was a document to show that her mother is an alien. Kira told BuzzFeed News that they had watched Men in Black three days ago, and her daughter was entertained and scared at the same time.

"We watch movies together all the time," said Kira, "Her favorite movie is Flushed Away."

Nala-Joye found her mom's passport on her bed and ended up crying at the thought of her mom possibly being an alien. Kira filmed the moment, and it went viral on social media with 2.2 million views.