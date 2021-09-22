 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A 5-Year-Old Thought Her Mom Was An Alien From "Men In Black" When She Found Her Passport

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

A 5-Year-Old Thought Her Mom Was An Alien From "Men In Black" When She Found Her Passport

"She said 'I GOT YO TEA!!'"

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 22, 2021, at 3:47 p.m. ET

Courtesy Kira J

Meet 5-year-old Nala-Joye and her mom Kira J, who is a 30-year-old author and poet. On Monday, Nala-Joye found her mom's passport and thought it was a document to show that her mother is an alien. Kira told BuzzFeed News that they had watched Men in Black three days ago, and her daughter was entertained and scared at the same time.

"We watch movies together all the time," said Kira, "Her favorite movie is Flushed Away."

Nala-Joye found her mom's passport on her bed and ended up crying at the thought of her mom possibly being an alien. Kira filmed the moment, and it went viral on social media with 2.2 million views.

Kira J @IamKiraJ

My daughter found my passport today &amp; she thought it was paperwork to show I’m an alien 👽😂. Shoulda never let her watch MIB

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @IamKiraJ

People found the moment hilarious.

ceeitrus @ceeitrus

She said “I GOT YO TEA!!” https://t.co/4cvYTIZWPV

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ceeitrus

And some said they would've played along to make their child think that they are, in fact, an alien.

tsu ⭐️ @pineappleruntz

the way i would’ve kept up the lie LMAOOOOOOO doing weird shit around the house https://t.co/ar7CkaH6jY

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @pineappleruntz
vic 🧸 @viccs___

I can’t have kids fr bc I’d make her believe I’m an alien https://t.co/oFV4b04c2P

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @viccs___

Kira said that before she started filming, her daughter was flipping through the pages of her passport and asked her if the view from space meant that she was an alien.

"I initially said, 'Yes, but it’s a secret, you can’t tell anyone,' just playing with her, but that’s what caused the meltdown," Kira said.

When she stopped filming, she said she calmly explained to her what a passport is. Kira said she went through every stamp and showed her pages that had cows on them and how that didn't make her a cow.

Kira said her friends and family all laughed hysterically because they know how dramatic Nala-Joye can be.

Courtesy Kira J


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.