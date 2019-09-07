 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Gillian Anderson Will Be Playing Margaret Thatcher In "The Crown"

Trending

Gillian Anderson Will Be Playing Margaret Thatcher In "The Crown"

It's official.

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 7, 2019, at 10:50 a.m. ET

Hulton Archive / Getty Images, Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

Netflix announced Saturday that actor Gillian Anderson, best known for her work on The X-Files, will be playing former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of The Crown.

“I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown," Anderson said in a statement, "and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman.”

It had been rumoured as far back as January that Anderson, who also stars in Netflix's Sex Education, would be playing Thatcher, but the streaming giant had stayed silent on the casting until now.

The actor said she was looking forward to the challenge of playing the controversial Conservative, who was Britain's first female prime minister.

"Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable," she said, "but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface, and dare I say, falling in love with the icon, who whether loved or despised, defined an era."

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production.
The Crown @TheCrownNetflix

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans of the royal drama seemed excited by the casting.

@TheCrownNetflix @GillianA
david @sensualworlds

@TheCrownNetflix @GillianA

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheCrownNetflix @GillianA Shut your face. I am literally over the moon.
Martin Gibbins @MartinGooner72

@TheCrownNetflix @GillianA Shut your face. I am literally over the moon.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheCrownNetflix @GillianA Oh my god!!! ANOTHER SUPERB ACTRESS added to the cast 😭 Season 3 isn’t out yet but I’m so excited for Season 4 already ❤️
MCU PHASE 4 @crispymaling

@TheCrownNetflix @GillianA Oh my god!!! ANOTHER SUPERB ACTRESS added to the cast 😭 Season 3 isn’t out yet but I’m so excited for Season 4 already ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

The third and fourth seasons of the show will be featuring a whole new cast as the royals age, including Oscar-winner Olivia Colman who will be taking over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.

"Everyone loves Claire Foy," Colman told Entertainment Weekly recently, "so I have got the worst job in the world at the moment."

Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip, while Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, and Josh O'Connor will star as Prince Charles

The third season will also introduce viewers to Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, who will be played by Emerald Fennell. Princess Diana, to be played by Emma Corrin, won't appear until Season Four.

Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November.
The Crown @TheCrownNetflix

Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The third season of the show will be taking place between 1964 and 1976. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show will cover Harold Wilson's rise to power as prime minister; the 1966 coal mining disaster in Aberfan, Wales; and the 1969 moon landing.

Season 3 of The Crown is out November 17 on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT