Fred Savage Has Been Fired From "The Wonder Years" Reboot Following Misconduct Claims
Savage was originally an actor on the hit series and returned as a director and executive producer for the remake.
Fred Savage has been fired by Disney following complaints of misconduct during the production of the The Wonder Years reboot.
Savage was originally an actor on the hit 1988 series and returned as a director and executive producer for the remake. His firing from the reboot was first reported by Deadline.
A spokesperson for 20th Television said in a statement to BuzzFeed News, “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”
It is unclear what the allegations of misconduct are. According to the Deadline report, the complaints included allegations of verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior on set.
Savage's representatives did immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
Savage has also faced allegations of misconduct in the past. He was accused of assault and harassment by costumer YoungJoo Hwang on the set of the 2015 Fox show, The Grinder. In a lawsuit filed in 2018, Hwang alleged that Savage was "aggressive, intimidatory and constantly hurled profanities at female employees."
She also accused him of physically assaulting her, claiming that he "violently struck her arm three times with his hand" after she dusted dandruff off his jacket while on set. Savage called the claims unfounded, saying in a statement at the time, "I cannot let these people in particular denigrate me while harming the message of thousands of women and others who have suffered and continue to suffer." Fox had also cleared Savage following an internal investigation and the lawsuit was eventually settled out of court.
In 1993, Monique Long, a costume designer on the original The Wonder Years series, sued Savage, then 16, and actor Jason Harvey, then 20, for sexual harassment. She alleged that Savage begged her to go on dates with him and once told her, "Oh, Monique, I’m so in love with you. Please have an affair with me," People reported at the time. Long claimed she was unable to do her work because of the alleged abuse and was fired from the show. The suit was later settled for an undisclosed amount.
In 2018, Savage's former costar from the original series, Alley Mills, attributed the end of the show to the "ridiculous" lawsuit and defended Savage, calling him "the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the earth."
The reboot completed airing its first season last year and an announcement about season 2 or a cancellation has yet to be made.
The news of Savage's termination comes shortly after a complaint against actor Bill Murray's behavior on the set of the upcoming film Being Mortal led to production shutting down while the allegations are investigated.
Murray acknowledged the complaint in an interview with CNBC, saying, "I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way."