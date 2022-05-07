Fred Savage Has Been Fired From "The Wonder Years" Reboot Following Misconduct Claims

Fred Savage has been fired by Disney following complaints of misconduct during the production of the The Wonder Years reboot.

Savage was originally an actor on the hit 1988 series and returned as a director and executive producer for the remake. His firing from the reboot was first reported by Deadline.

A spokesperson for 20th Television said in a statement to BuzzFeed News, “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

It is unclear what the allegations of misconduct are. According to the Deadline report, the complaints included allegations of verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior on set.

Savage's representatives did immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Savage has also faced allegations of misconduct in the past. He was accused of assault and harassment by costumer YoungJoo Hwang on the set of the 2015 Fox show, The Grinder. In a lawsuit filed in 2018, Hwang alleged that Savage was "aggressive, intimidatory and constantly hurled profanities at female employees."

She also accused him of physically assaulting her, claiming that he "violently struck her arm three times with his hand" after she dusted dandruff off his jacket while on set. Savage called the claims unfounded, saying in a statement at the time, "I cannot let these people in particular denigrate me while harming the message of thousands of women and others who have suffered and continue to suffer." Fox had also cleared Savage following an internal investigation and the lawsuit was eventually settled out of court.