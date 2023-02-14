This Photographer Captures Cinematic Moments Of Black Love And Friendship

After buying a camera for his brother’s wedding in 2017, Abdi Alasow began documenting sentimental moments in the lives of his friends and family and posting them online under the name FilmAbdi. The photos by Alasow, a 24-year-old self-taught photographer from London, show Black people candidly vibing in intimate moments.

One of his TikToks quickly went viral . “It was literally just meant to be a very local friends thing, just like going to events here and there, but then on TikTok it just grew so big,” he said. “And I'm talking about thousands in the space of three, four weeks.”

Since then, Alasow’s profile has grown so much there’s hardly a high-profile Black British event he isn’t spotted at.