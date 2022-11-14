I Tried An Eyeliner Stamp To See If I Could Finally Wear Eyeliner

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

After wearing makeup for most of my adult life, I am fairly confident in applying most products, but one I have not been able to master is winged eyeliner. That line looks simple, but it has become the bane of my makeup routines to the point where most of my eyeliners have dried up from disuse (RIP).

Every time I try applying it, I wipe away my wonky line or ask a friend for help after losing an hour of my life. A lot of people online and IRL seem to do it so effortlessly, but I’ve not been able to perfect a flawless flick. I’ve tried the hack where you use Scotch tape, but I didn’t feel comfortable putting tape on my face just to have eyeliner. Then came along this Ariana Grande method, and I can confirm it’s a lot harder than she makes it look. Then I saw TikToks of people using eyeliner stamps, and last month, on a trip to New York, I finally got my hands on the Kaja brand one.