I Tried An Eyeliner Stamp To See If I Could Finally Wear Eyeliner

After wearing makeup for most of my adult life, I am fairly confident in applying most products, but one I have not been able to master is winged eyeliner. That line looks simple, but it has become the bane of my makeup routines to the point where most of my eyeliners have dried up from disuse (RIP).
Every time I try applying it, I wipe away my wonky line or ask a friend for help after losing an hour of my life. A lot of people online and IRL seem to do it so effortlessly, but I’ve not been able to perfect a flawless flick. I’ve tried the hack where you use Scotch tape, but I didn’t feel comfortable putting tape on my face just to have eyeliner. Then came along this Ariana Grande method, and I can confirm it’s a lot harder than she makes it look. Then I saw TikToks of people using eyeliner stamps, and last month, on a trip to New York, I finally got my hands on the Kaja brand one.
For $29, the set comes with the stamp and regular black eyeliner. The stamp is double-sided with eyeliner gel inside to make a flick for each eye. I first tested it out on the back of my hand to see how it would come out, and it seemed super sharp. I’d been kinda nervous after seeing TikToks of it not coming out well.
Then it was eye time, and it actually worked right away. If you looked closely, you could see that the stamp didn’t go precisely into the eyeliner I’d applied separately on my eyelid, but for a first attempt, it wasn’t bad at all. My stamping technique improved quickly.
There are three different ways that I have seen people use the stamp: One way is simple, just the stamp on its own; the second way is the stamp along with eyeliner along the lid; and the third way is to sort of drag the stamp. I’ll eventually try out the third method, but until then, I’ll stick with the basic stamp and eyeliner, thrilled that I've finally nailed the perfect cat eye.
You can buy the Kaja Wink Stamp Original Waterproof Wing Eyeliner Stamp & Pen from Sephora for around $29.