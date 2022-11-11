Climate Activists In Norway Tried To Glue Themselves To The Famous “Scream” Painting

Edvard Munch’s famous painting “The Scream” became the latest iconic art piece to be targeted by protesters calling for action on climate change.



On Friday, Norwegian climate protesters attempted to glue themselves onto Munch’s 1893 painting, which is worth an estimated $650 million and is exhibited in a purpose-built room at the National Gallery in Oslo dedicated to the country's most famous artist.

According to the AP, police said there was glue residue on the glass mount of the painting.