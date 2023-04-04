Donald Trump Is Facing Criminal Charges And Twitter Is Having A Field Day With The Memes

Donald Trump has been taken into custody in New York City as of Tuesday afternoon, where he will be charged by the Manhattan district attorney for his part in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. And people are already having a field day with the memes.
Crowds started gathering as early as 9:30 a.m. outside the building as protesters, counterprotesters, government officials, and reporters alike swarmed the area to get a glimpse of him. But on Twitter, users shared jokes about the arrest and mocked him.
Even smaller events during the day became fodder for jokes. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene arrived to lead a morning rally on his behalf but was quickly surrounded by a crowd, which whistled, booed, cheered, and chanted. Videos of the conservative member of Congress went viral on Twitter, as "New Yorkers" began trending on Twitter. "New Yorkers really got Marjorie Taylor Greene’s club footed ass right on up outta there," one wrote.
Since the indictment was announced last Thursday, Trump's appearance has been the subject of heavy public scrutiny and memeage. While AI-generated photos of Trump's headshot and the scene in Manhattan began floating around the internet, and some made jokes about Trump's decision to appear in person (which was not required), many users pointed out how much content there was to be mined from the situation.
Others mocked the heavy media coverage and its similarities to the O.J. Simpson trial of 1995, when news outlets had 24/7 coverage of the case, including the infamous broadcast of the white Bronco highway chase.
"The OJ-esque cable coverage is beyond parody, but Trump is the center of the political universe because he's a dangerous demagogue who could very easily become president again," Pod Save America host Jon Favreau tweeted. "That's not the media's fault, that's the fault of nearly every elected Republican and the MAGA base."
And despite all this, in an even more unserious twist, the arraignment is only the second-most-trending topic on Twitter, right behind the trailer release of Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action film Barbie, and people on Twitter were quick to point out the hilarious irony of it all.
Even celebrities joined in on the fun.
For more news on Trump's indictment, we have reporters on the ground in Manhattan today. Follow along here for more information.