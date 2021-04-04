DMX Has Been Hospitalized And Is Unresponsive, His Former Manager Says

DMX performs at the 10th Annual One Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on Sept. 8, 2019, in Atlanta.

Rapper DMX was taken to a hospital Friday and remained unresponsive as of Sunday.

Nakia Walker, his former manager, told BuzzFeed News on Sunday that the rapper, born Earl Simmons, is in a "vegetative state" with "lung and brain failure." She said she had just spoken with his family.

His agent and other representatives did not immediately respond to calls and emails from BuzzFeed News, but his longtime lawyer told NBC that the rapper had a heart attack late Friday and was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York. Simmons had to be resuscitated and was placed on life support in the critical care unit, NBC reported.

TMZ first reported that the 50-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a drug overdose.



When reached by phone Sunday, Walker told BuzzFeed News the rapper has been "in the same condition" all weekend and that she and his family are "just praying and waiting" for his recovery.

"He’s still in the same condition — in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity," she said. "We’re just praying and waiting. Praying and waiting.”

Walker described Simmons as a fighter. The pair became close friends after beginning their working relationship more than 12 years ago, she said.

"We just stay hopeful. It’s devastating, for sure...it’s really hard," she said.

Walker encouraged fans to remain hopeful at this time. "Keep the positive energy, keep praying for X, keep playing his music, stay encouraged," she added.

Simmons has publicly struggled with drug addiction and has been incarcerated over drug charges in the past.

In 2019, he checked himself into rehab after spending a year in prison for tax fraud.



Following the news of his hospitalization, celebrities such as Viola Davis, SZA, and Chance the Rapper said they were praying for his recovery.

