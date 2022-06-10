A Muslim Podcast Became A Weekly Comfort For Women Around The World

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Podcasts voiced by Muslim women have often stayed in niche communities, but The Digital Sisterhood, a podcast launched last year, is on the brink of mainstream success.

The series focuses on the empowerment of Muslim women and it has struck a chord with listeners all over the world for its discussions aimed at hyperconnected Gen Z and millennial Muslim women, often discussing taboo topics and building an online community whose members now attend offline events together.

On Apple Podcasts, The Digital Sisterhood hit the fourth spot on the “Top New Show” chart and is currently No. 1 in the Islam & Spirituality category for the US, UK, New Zealand, and Australia. As of this spring, the podcast has reached 1 million downloads.

The Digital Sisterhood gained more popularity during Ramadan, when many young Muslims try to observe their faith more. I first came across the pod at that exact time, as I cut back on music and replaced it with podcasts, including this one.

