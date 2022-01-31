Cheslie Kryst, A Former Miss USA And Showbiz Presenter, Has Died At 30

Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA winner, attorney, and correspondent for Extra, died Sunday morning at age 30. Kryst won the title of Miss USA in 2019 and took part in the Miss Universe pageant.

The New York Police Department is investigating her death as a suicide, the agency told news outlets.

Her family said in a statement to NBC News, "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA," her family said. "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on."

Extra, the entertainment news program where Kryst worked, also expressed condolences from its social media account, saying "our hearts are broken."