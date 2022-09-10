King Charles III Has Now Officially Been Proclaimed King

Queen Elizabeth II’s son was formally proclaimed King Charles III on Saturday at a ceremony full of tradition and pomp and circumstance.
For the first time, the proclamation proceedings were televised, allowing the public a never-before-seen view of the ceremony. The last time a monarch was proclaimed was in 1952, when the late Queen’s father died.
The ceremony took place at St James’s Palace and was attended by members of parliament, as well as current and former prime ministers.
King Charles III automatically became the monarch after Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, but Saturday marked the first major formality in a series of events that will take place during the transition.
The proclamation of a monarch starts by senior members of parliament joining together to form the Ascension Council without the King present. They then confirm his title as King.
The King spoke of the loss of his mother and vowed to follow in her footsteps.
“I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered,” King Charles III told the audience. “It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”
Prince William also spoke of his grief in a statement, saying it will be some time before the loss of his grandmother feels real.
“My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love,” he said. “All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.”
The ceremony ended with the King and Queen Consort on the balcony with David White, the Garter King of Arms, reading the principal proclamation to the crowd.
“Three cheers for His Majesty the King,” he said, followed by “hip, hip, hooray” from soldiers and cheers from audience gathered outside.
The King announced that there will be a bank holiday on the day of the late Queen's funeral, which the royal family confirmed will be Sept. 19. According to the Guardian, the coffin of the late Queen is expected to be flown on Tuesday to Buckingham Palace before it is transferred to Westminster Abby to lie in state prior to the funeral.