King Charles III Has Now Officially Been Proclaimed King

The proclamation of a monarch starts by senior members of parliament joining together to form the Ascension Council without the King present. They then confirm his title as King.

The King spoke of the loss of his mother and vowed to follow in her footsteps.

“I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered,” King Charles III told the audience. “It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

Prince William also spoke of his grief in a statement, saying it will be some time before the loss of his grandmother feels real.

“My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love,” he said. “All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.”

The ceremony ended with the King and Queen Consort on the balcony with David White, the Garter King of Arms, reading the principal proclamation to the crowd.

“Three cheers for His Majesty the King,” he said, followed by “hip, hip, hooray” from soldiers and cheers from audience gathered outside.

