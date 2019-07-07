Disney Star Cameron Boyce Has Died At Age 20

A spokesperson said he passed away in his sleep due to a seizure from an ongoing medical condition.

Cameron Boyce, an actor best known for his roles in the Disney show Jessie and the franchise Descendants, died on Saturday night. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

A spokesperson for his family told ABC News: "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.



"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

The show Jessie, about a nanny who looks after a family in New York, ran for four seasons until 2015. More recently Boyce filmed for his role in the Descendants franchise, which focused on the teenage offspring of various Disney villains. The third installment is set to air next month on Aug. 2.

Boyce's Jessie costar Skai Jackson commented on his most recent Instagram post. She wrote: "I love you. Forever in my heart 💔👼🏼" and posted a broken heart emoji onto her Instagram story.



The director of Descendants, Kenny Ortega, posted a tribute to Instagram with a still from the film calling Boyce his "forever boy." Ortega said: "His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him."

