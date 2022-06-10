BTS Are Back With New Music And Their Music Video For “Yet To Come” Is Nostalgic

On Friday, Korean megastars BTS released a new anthology album and a music video for the main single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

Fans had been long awaiting the release, and they were rewarded with multiple clues and references to former moments throughout BTS history for ARMY to pore over in the new video.

Of the 48 tracks on the three-disc album, just three, including the main single, are brand new. The rest have been remastered, and many are available on streaming platforms for the first time.

In a press release, one of the rappers of the group, SUGA, said that they carefully chose the order of the songs on the album to tell a story.

“We are honored to capture our nine-year journey in this album,” he said. “Listening to the album will trace you back in memory and the paths BTS have walked.”

RM, the leader of the group, said, “Proof is a special album that closes the first chapter of BTS before going into our 10th year. We especially paid more attention to the lyrics as our message to our fans, ARMY who have been with us for nine years, is the key to this album.”

