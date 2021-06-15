This Teen Makes Bonnets With Pockets And Her Creation Has Gone Viral

Ariel Williams, a 19-year-old from Indianapolis, went viral after a friend of hers posted a video of her ingenious creation: a bonnet with a pocket.

Williams told BuzzFeed News she has been selling the bonnets for two years. It started when she came up with the idea of putting a pouch on a hair bonnet to store small items. Williams said she researched and couldn't find anyone who had done this before. So she decided to begin making them. "I loved the thought of me keeping my hair ties and bobby pins inside of my bonnet," she said.

After seeing some of the discourse online about wearing bonnets outside, Williams said she knew some people would love it and some would hate it. However, he believes every bonnet lover and non–bonnet lover should try it out. "Inside the house, outside the house, it’s your business. Either way, I encourage everyone to be themselves and own it," she said.

When she showed her family and friends her creation, she said they all thought it was unique and different and ended up placing an order.

Williams' business friend posted her video from Instagram on Twitter, and it instantly went viral.

"She uploaded, and then boom — it’s getting hundreds of likes and retweets. I’m very grateful for her and my supporters who have been supporting me for two years now," said Williams.



Although many of the tweets discussed wearing the bonnet outside, Williams said she wanted to clarify that the pocket bonnets are made to be worn both inside and outside. People loved her invention and wanted to have their own.

@glossyfinney @kuhlaniszn she said if they not gon put the pockets on our pants might as well put them on the bonnet. i love this 💖💖 Twitter: @BRlGHTAURAS

*me pulling out my boarding pass and ID out my bonnet at the airport* https://t.co/DzxNebFswr Twitter: @KaylarWill

People were particularly impressed with the design.

@glossyfinney THE SHEER INGENUITY👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, NEXT WORLD! Twitter: @ChellasWave

