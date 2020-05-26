 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

For The Fourth Year Running, Black Muslims Are Sharing Photos Of Themselves Celebrating Eid With #BlackoutEid

Trending

For The Fourth Year Running, Black Muslims Are Sharing Photos Of Themselves Celebrating Eid With #BlackoutEid

"Happy quarantEid or whatever."

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 26, 2020, at 2:49 p.m. ET

Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

Ramadan came to an end over the spring holiday weekend this year, with some countries starting their Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Saturday, others Sunday, and the rest on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that most Muslims around the world had to adapt their festivities to be confined to one household, so many people were unable to visit extended family for Eid.

Some countries have also had to go forgo Eid prayer, which happens early in the mornings at mosques, at parks, and in other large spaces. Families have adapted to the restrictions by doing them at home.

A nonreligious tradition of Eid since 2016 is #BlackoutEid. It's a hashtag created by a Twitter user for black Muslims. At the time they told BuzzFeed News they "wanted to see how other Black Muslims celebrated Eid."

It came in response to Snapchat not sharing the photos of black Muslims on their official Eid story, and since then, it has been going for four years straight.

This year, most of those photos are of people indoors. Others are in their gardens and some have decided to edit out their backgrounds to make their photos a little different. And unlike previous years, people have been posting their #BlackoutEid content on TikTok too.

Without further ado, here are 37 photos and videos of black people celebrating Eid.

1.

2.

LOLL my parents were too excited to do this challenge #EidMubarak #BlackoutEid
hayat @hhalane2

LOLL my parents were too excited to do this challenge #EidMubarak #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

Eid Mubarak to my 10 followers 🧡 #EidMubarak #BlackoutEid
amna @amnaosmann

Eid Mubarak to my 10 followers 🧡 #EidMubarak #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

Eid Mubarak fam! May Allah accept our fasts, good deeds and prayers. Ameen ✨#BlackoutEid
Morgan @troytheboyy

Eid Mubarak fam! May Allah accept our fasts, good deeds and prayers. Ameen ✨#BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

COVID-19 this Ramadan told us to bring it back to basics. #eidmubarak #BlackoutEid
campeão @loneleonean

COVID-19 this Ramadan told us to bring it back to basics. #eidmubarak #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

better late then never 🦋#BlackoutEid
diana @aloeshawty

better late then never 🦋#BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

Eid Mubarak beautiful people 💙#StayAtHomeEid #SunjKoriteh220 #BlackoutEid
Hadds 🇬🇲 @haddicakes

Eid Mubarak beautiful people 💙#StayAtHomeEid #SunjKoriteh220 #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Eid Mubarak from us! Our first Eid as a married couple 💕 #BlackoutEid
Hanna @mamaafreaka

Eid Mubarak from us! Our first Eid as a married couple 💕 #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

it ain’t eid without a tik tok!! #blackouteid
princess.rayaa @eastafricanbih

it ain’t eid without a tik tok!! #blackouteid

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

Eid Mubarak! with a #BlackOutEid special.
شاباز @sha3bazz

Eid Mubarak! with a #BlackOutEid special.

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

Had to jump on the wave 🌊 #BlackoutEid #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr
Kasim.s.a @__Geesi

Had to jump on the wave 🌊 #BlackoutEid #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

I heard you were looking for me. I am here. #mashaAllah #blackouteid
Angelica Lindsey-Ali @villageauntie

I heard you were looking for me. I am here. #mashaAllah #blackouteid

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Got dressed up in my Gambian outfit just to sit in the garden 🤧✨Eid Mubarak! May our fasts, good deeds and prayers be accepted Ameen 🤍 #BlackoutEid #CovidEid
Sahra-Isha @sahraisha

Got dressed up in my Gambian outfit just to sit in the garden 🤧✨Eid Mubarak! May our fasts, good deeds and prayers be accepted Ameen 🤍 #BlackoutEid #CovidEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

Eid live from my room✨🍒 #BlackoutEid #EidMubarak
ANFAL @ahmba_

Eid live from my room✨🍒 #BlackoutEid #EidMubarak

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Simple glam ✨ #BlackoutEid #SunjKoriteh220 #EidMubarak
Soss @NenehNjie

Simple glam ✨ #BlackoutEid #SunjKoriteh220 #EidMubarak

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

I’m running late but Eid Mubarak! I hope you guys had a ball with your loved ones 🤍🌱 #BlackoutEid
Safiya @s44fire

I’m running late but Eid Mubarak! I hope you guys had a ball with your loved ones 🤍🌱 #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

Just me and my two little besties💛💛🌹 #EidMubarak #BlackoutEid
Drose 🌹 @Mrdrose25

Just me and my two little besties💛💛🌹 #EidMubarak #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

Had to bring out the zuria for Eid since it’s also Eritrean Independence Day. Eid Mubarak y’all, hope you’re having a blessed day🤲🏽❤️🇪🇷 #BlackoutEid
S 🇪🇷 @ItsSamharxo

Had to bring out the zuria for Eid since it’s also Eritrean Independence Day. Eid Mubarak y’all, hope you’re having a blessed day🤲🏽❤️🇪🇷 #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

Eid Mubarak guys ! Hope you had a great day despite the circumstances 💕 #BlackoutEid #CovEid
Ya7ska @ya7ska

Eid Mubarak guys ! Hope you had a great day despite the circumstances 💕 #BlackoutEid #CovEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

Happy quarantEID or whatever 🥳. We still doing the #BlackoutEid 🤨?#EidUlFitr #eidmubarak2020
Avatar Khay Ross @Khalif_ah

Happy quarantEID or whatever 🥳. We still doing the #BlackoutEid 🤨?#EidUlFitr #eidmubarak2020

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

Eid wanaagsan from me &amp; mines 🥳 #somaliculture #BlackoutEid
miss mamas @maliprincesss

Eid wanaagsan from me &amp; mines 🥳 #somaliculture #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

22.

Eid Mubarak everyone! #SunKoriteh220 #blackouteid #stayhomeeid. Dress by me 🥰
Tukuleur bu Rafet🇬🇲 @itssohnaa

Eid Mubarak everyone! #SunKoriteh220 #blackouteid #stayhomeeid. Dress by me 🥰

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

No Eid gatherings but we still doing Eid photo shoots. #BlackoutEid
Shameem the Drama Queen @box_hijabi

No Eid gatherings but we still doing Eid photo shoots. #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

24.

CovEid 💧 #BlackoutEid #eidmubarak2020
M @inahebell

CovEid 💧 #BlackoutEid #eidmubarak2020

Reply Retweet Favorite

25.

Yes, green is indeed my favorite color. Eid Mubarak family💚 #EidMubarak #BlackoutEid #SunjKoriteh220
haddijatou. @HaddiCee_

Yes, green is indeed my favorite color. Eid Mubarak family💚 #EidMubarak #BlackoutEid #SunjKoriteh220

Reply Retweet Favorite

26.

Me and my mum today I really get all my features from her lol. #BlackoutEid
gggggghadir @shaolinwaaavy

Me and my mum today I really get all my features from her lol. #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

27.

“Yeen Muslim fr” - Joe Biden #BlackoutEid
khaddy @KidKhaddy

“Yeen Muslim fr” - Joe Biden #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

28.

#BlackoutEid with no trim, Enjoy eid everyone❤️🤲🏽
Grizilini @grizpd

#BlackoutEid with no trim, Enjoy eid everyone❤️🤲🏽

Reply Retweet Favorite

29.

Eid Mubarak!! #eidmubarak #BlackoutEid ✨✨✨✨Eid Met Gala cancelled bc of Miss Rona but we still show out. Periodt
A.D. 🇸🇳 @ReineSenegalese

Eid Mubarak!! #eidmubarak #BlackoutEid ✨✨✨✨Eid Met Gala cancelled bc of Miss Rona but we still show out. Periodt

Reply Retweet Favorite

30.

So we got dressed up and decorated our car for the SoCal Drive thru Eid. #BlackOutEid #eidmubarak2020 #mutualEid #Quaranteid
Margari Aziza @Margari_Aziza

So we got dressed up and decorated our car for the SoCal Drive thru Eid. #BlackOutEid #eidmubarak2020 #mutualEid #Quaranteid

Reply Retweet Favorite

31.

Had to join in on the trend 👑 #BlackoutEid
. @MrPrez35

Had to join in on the trend 👑 #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

32.

Eid Mubarak to the entire Muslim Ummah, May we witness many more Eids to come. #BlackoutEid #Gambia #EidUlFitr
Mohamaadhu 🇬🇲 @MahaJallow

Eid Mubarak to the entire Muslim Ummah, May we witness many more Eids to come. #BlackoutEid #Gambia #EidUlFitr

Reply Retweet Favorite

33.

#EidMubarak #BlackoutEid Eid Mubarak from me and my jammies🤎
K⁷𖧵 @KifayaOmar

#EidMubarak #BlackoutEid Eid Mubarak from me and my jammies🤎

Reply Retweet Favorite

34.

on the ends but we still do it for the culture. #BlackoutEid
illy @imgdluvenjoyx

on the ends but we still do it for the culture. #BlackoutEid

Reply Retweet Favorite

35.

Eid Mubarak from mines to yours ❤️ #Blackouteid #EidMubarak
Jasmine @jaztopaz_

Eid Mubarak from mines to yours ❤️ #Blackouteid #EidMubarak

Reply Retweet Favorite

36.

For the first time EVER my mom got ready before everyone and without fussing ...#BlackoutEid #SunjKoriteh220 #GambianWomenDoItBest
Haddy Jatou @Madam_Presid3nt

For the first time EVER my mom got ready before everyone and without fussing ...#BlackoutEid #SunjKoriteh220 #GambianWomenDoItBest

Reply Retweet Favorite

37.

Just passed this BEAUTIFUL family! #BlackoutEid in full effect! I’ll be celebrating tomorrow, they are doing both days...ain’t NOBODY mad at that! It really warmed the heart to see them and greet them, especially after such an unprecedented #ramadan
Su'ad Abdul Khabeer @DrSuad

Just passed this BEAUTIFUL family! #BlackoutEid in full effect! I’ll be celebrating tomorrow, they are doing both days...ain’t NOBODY mad at that! It really warmed the heart to see them and greet them, especially after such an unprecedented #ramadan

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT