For The Fourth Year Running, Black Muslims Are Sharing Photos Of Themselves Celebrating Eid With #BlackoutEid

Ramadan came to an end over the spring holiday weekend this year, with some countries starting their Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Saturday, others Sunday, and the rest on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that most Muslims around the world had to adapt their festivities to be confined to one household, so many people were unable to visit extended family for Eid.

Some countries have also had to go forgo Eid prayer, which happens early in the mornings at mosques, at parks, and in other large spaces. Families have adapted to the restrictions by doing them at home.

A nonreligious tradition of Eid since 2016 is #BlackoutEid. It's a hashtag created by a Twitter user for black Muslims. At the time they told BuzzFeed News they "wanted to see how other Black Muslims celebrated Eid."

It came in response to Snapchat not sharing the photos of black Muslims on their official Eid story, and since then, it has been going for four years straight.

This year, most of those photos are of people indoors. Others are in their gardens and some have decided to edit out their backgrounds to make their photos a little different. And unlike previous years, people have been posting their #BlackoutEid content on TikTok too.

Without further ado, here are 37 photos and videos of black people celebrating Eid.