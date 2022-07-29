Beyoncé Dedicated Her Album "Renaissance" To Her Late Uncle Jonny And Her Mom Responded With An Emotional Instagram Post

“Solange and Beyonce worshiped him,” Knowles wrote on Friday. “He helped me raise them. And influenced their sense of style and uniqueness!”

Prior to the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé dedicated it to her family and paid a special tribute to her "Uncle Jonny," who died from complications caused by HIV.

“He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she wrote.

A number of Renaissance songs pay tribute to ballroom culture and feature LGBTQ artists.



Included in the dedication is a vintage photo of Jonny with Beyoncé's mother, the two dressed in their best club finery.