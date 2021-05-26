 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

This Teen Got Nostalgic About "The Backyardigans," And It Led To "Castaways" Going Viral On TikTok

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

This Teen Got Nostalgic About "The Backyardigans," And It Led To "Castaways" Going Viral On TikTok

"Castaways / We are castaways."

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 26, 2021, at 2:58 p.m. ET

Posted on May 26, 2021, at 2:57 p.m. ET

@swagsurfff

Send this to the uncultured 🤮 Pt. 4 #fyp #foryoupage #backyardigans

♬ BGC Drama Effect - whozmanzz

Meet Merlysha Pierre, a 19-year-old TikToker from Miami who's been reminding people about the bops that came from the children's cartoon The Backyardigans.

Last month, Pierre began posting a series of hilarious videos about how children today may not know the songs from the show, which aired in the US from 2004 to 2013. As a result of Pierre's TikToks, one of the songs, the vibey "Castaways," went viral. It has inspired tons of other TikToks, and it even ended up at No. 1 on Spotify's global viral chart.

Courtesy of Merlysha Pierre

Pierre told BuzzFeed News she was in a sad place when she was reminded of The Backyardigans. She started reminiscing about how happy the show made her growing up.

"I started rewatching episodes, and immediately my mood was uplifted," she said.

Pierre felt compelled to remind others about The Backyardigans, and she began posting a series of funny skits to TikTok. She is currently on part 14. Part 7 has received 1.5 million likes on its own.

People shared the nostalgia. Pierre told BuzzFeed News that some of her favorite responses were from people who said she had brought back their childhood.

Since then, the Backyardigans love has been all over TikTok.

TikTok
TikTok

As people remembered the show, they started focusing on "Castaways" specifically and used it for their own TikToks, calling the song a bop.

@liamsilk

♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans
@_hot_mess_expresss_

It’s pretty deep. #backyardigans #millennial #30 #adult #comedy

♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans

What people didn't see coming, however, was that The Backyardigans would end up getting real traction on music charts.

Pierre said she was shocked by how far the trend had gone.

chart data @chartdata

The Backyardigans' “Castaways" enters the top 100 on the US Spotify chart for the first time with 273K streams, up 19%.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @chartdata

"Day after day, there was a new video," she said. "Before I knew it, I was being tagged in endless videos about it being No. 1 on Spotify."

And though most people may not know that she started it all, she said it's been great to see everyone having a good time.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT