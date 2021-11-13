A Teenager's Photos Went Viral After People Claimed She Died At Astroworld. She's Alive — And In Australia

A teenager became the target of misinformation in the wake of Astroworld Festival after she was wrongly assumed to be one of the victims who died at Astroworld Festival in Texas on Nov. 5.

Amelyun Nguyen, a 17-year-old student from Sydney, Australia, posted a TikTok about it this week with the caption: "Woke up and the world pronounced me dead."

Nguyen told BuzzFeed News she found out through an Instagram post that people thought she had died at the concert.



"I was honestly very confused and was wondering how people found my pictures," she said.

Nine people died after attending Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, and many more were injured when the crowd rushed toward the stage during rapper Travis Scott's set. City officials have opened a criminal investigation, and nearly 100 lawsuits have been filed against the organizers of the festival, including Scott.



Nguyen said she isn't sure of the source of misinformation. A tweet that appeared to be doctored and was shared on TikTok claimed she was "the first to be announced dead" after the festival, and it included a photo of her and a misspelling of her name.

In one of the TikTok videos about her supposed death, a commenter claimed to know her, then doubled down after Nguyen herself denied knowing them.

