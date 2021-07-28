 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

"Arthur" Is Ending After 25 Years And So Many Iconic Memes

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

"Arthur" Is Ending After 25 Years And So Many Iconic Memes

The series, which has chronicled the life of Arthur Read since 1996, became a sensation on social media along the way.

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 28, 2021, at 1:42 p.m. ET

IGN @IGN

Beloved and educational children's show Arthur is ending after 25 years. The show's final season will air in the Winter of 2022.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @IGN

The beloved children's animated show Arthur is ending after 25 years and countless iconic memes.

Carol Greenwald, one of the show's executive producers, said in a statement that the longest-running kids animated series in history will be remembered for "teaching kindness, empathy, and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers."

Even though the final season will air in winter 2022, Greenwald said, reruns will continue on PBS Kids.

The series, which has chronicled the life of Arthur Read since 1996, has earned a reputation for featuring characters from different backgrounds to create a diverse animated world.

But over the decades, the show also delivered memes that started blowing up on social media in 2016. In fact, they went so viral that the official Twitter account for Arthur addressed them.

So when news broke that the show was ending, people of course got nostalgic.

YourOrdinaryNoob @YourOrdinaryNo2

All the good nostalgia is ending but we will still remember you arthur all the memes all the good stuff in this show that made my childhood much better. https://t.co/gWLdw6ycLv

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @YourOrdinaryNo2
Theolivepit (5 yrs on YT) @Theolivepit04

Arthur is actually ending….. oh man. Arthur had its good run. I can see Arthur having reruns on PBS Kids though. I’ll never forget about the memes as well. 💀

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Theolivepit04

From Arthur clenching his fist to D.W. standing behind a fence, here are just some of the amazing memes that Arthur has created.

1. Arthur's clenched fist

wtf tv is this @AlmostJT

This is just a pic of Arthur's fist but idk how I feel that it's just so relatable. So many emotions in one fist

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AlmostJT

2. Tired D.W.

Thomas Abowd @ThomasAbowd

Yeah, I can fit it in my schedule

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ThomasAbowd

3. D.W. behind a fence

Leslie 🦂 @siinverguenzaaa

ik the streets miss me

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @siinverguenzaaa

4. Arthur using headphones

orithyia blue. @javeauriel

EXPLAIN THIS.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @javeauriel

5. Buster and the internet

View this post on

6. D.W. can't read

GØHAN @sangohancito

me: just give me a sign if they are gonna waste my time or not *gets sign* me:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @sangohancito

7. Muffy at a desk

Your fav spam @Ab3lxox

#HowToughAmIBlackEdition Mom: I'm tired of yelling Me: Then Shut up

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Ab3lxox

8. Arthur's apology to Sue

Twitter / Screenshot

Not all may be forever lost, though. In her statement to IGN, Greenwald said producers GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on new content with the goal of "sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT