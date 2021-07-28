"Arthur" Is Ending After 25 Years And So Many Iconic Memes
The series, which has chronicled the life of Arthur Read since 1996, became a sensation on social media along the way.
The beloved children's animated show Arthur is ending after 25 years and countless iconic memes.
Carol Greenwald, one of the show's executive producers, said in a statement that the longest-running kids animated series in history will be remembered for "teaching kindness, empathy, and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers."
Even though the final season will air in winter 2022, Greenwald said, reruns will continue on PBS Kids.
The series, which has chronicled the life of Arthur Read since 1996, has earned a reputation for featuring characters from different backgrounds to create a diverse animated world.
But over the decades, the show also delivered memes that started blowing up on social media in 2016. In fact, they went so viral that the official Twitter account for Arthur addressed them.
So when news broke that the show was ending, people of course got nostalgic.
From Arthur clenching his fist to D.W. standing behind a fence, here are just some of the amazing memes that Arthur has created.
1. Arthur's clenched fist
2. Tired D.W.
3. D.W. behind a fence
4. Arthur using headphones
5. Buster and the internet
6. D.W. can't read
7. Muffy at a desk
8. Arthur's apology to Sue
Not all may be forever lost, though. In her statement to IGN, Greenwald said producers GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on new content with the goal of "sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."
