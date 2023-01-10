Andrew Tate And Tristan Tate Have Lost Their Appeal Against Detention, After A Judge Upheld The 30-Day Arrest

A judge in Romania has upheld the 30-day detention of misogynist influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, who are being investigated for human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.

The Tate brothers and two women were arrested on Dec. 29 and have been in pretrial detention for the last 12 days, after a judge extended their arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days.

On Tuesday, the brothers appeared in court in Bucharest to appeal against their pretrial detention. The court heard arguments from Tate’s lawyers for their release, which included that the Tate brothers have small children in Romania, according to local news outlet Gandul.

According to the Associated Press, the judge stated that the brothers are at risk of evading investigations and that they could “leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition.”

Tate and his brother have denied the accusations against them.

