How To Spot An Andrew Tate Follower

Before misogynist influencer Andrew Tate was deplatformed from Instagram, curious women could click on his profile to see which men in their lives were part of his growing fandom. And while that’s no longer an option, Tate’s impact persists.

The former kickboxer is one of the most influential men on the internet and has built his name — and assembled a massive online army of men — by spouting extreme misogynistic views. He has said that women are the property of men, women are unable to be successful without a man’s help, and women bear responsibility if they are raped .

Tate and his brother Tristan are currently being held in pre-trial detention in Bucharest, Romania, while they are under investigation for human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. They were arrested along with two Romanian women, and authorities have accused the group of sexually exploiting six women. (One of the Romanian women arrested with Tate is Georgiana Naghel, who is believed to be in a romantic relationship with him.) While the general public had only heard of Tate after his December arrest, his toxic influence on how men interact with women has been growing over the last several years.

Have you ever been contacted by a man with an Instagram account with just a few photos of himself posing with a sports car that you know he can’t afford? Or have there been messages in your Instagram requests folder from accounts that only have one photo of a man scowling with his mouth closed? Or maybe a friend has shared a screenshot of a man with a similar profile who DMed them a random emoji out of the blue? If so, he may have been following the teachings of Tate.

Both brothers are being accused of using the “loverboy method” to ensnare the women they are accused of trafficking. The method, in which a perpetrator initiates a sham romantic relationship with a vulnerable person in order to trap and sexually exploit them, has become more prevalent in the age of dating apps and social media. And while the Instagram tactics outlined above aren’t necessarily the “loverboy method,” they are based off of a course Tate made to help men convince women to sleep with them.

We want your help! If you have more information or a tip regarding Andrew Tate, contact ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com, or reach us securely at tips.buzzfeed.com.

BuzzFeed News purchased Tate’s now-deleted Pimpin’ Hoes Degree (PHD) video course, which he launched on his website in 2018 and removed in 2022. In it, the influencer offers step-by-step instructions on how to build an Instagram account to contact women and have sex with as many of them as possible. Or, as Tate calls it, how men can go from having no access to women to becoming a player.

The $450 course was one of many of the former kickboxer’s business ventures meant to help turn men into entrepreneurs and “Top Gs.” Other deleted courses, some of which were available on Etsy through resellers, were all aimed at some form of male “self-improvement,” such as fitness programs designed to get you in shape, a body language course with elaborate rules to help you become an “alpha male,” and a course that instructed viewers about how they could make money on OnlyFans by using women as sex workers for their own financial gain. In the PHD course, Tate even suggests using women from these relationships to set up a webcam business, which was reportedly a part of his alleged sex trafficking scheme.

Etsy said the listing of Tate's videos and courses purchased by BuzzFeed News had been taken down after we flagged them "because the listings violated our seller policies."