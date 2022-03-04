This Afro-Surrealist Artist Turned Iconic Black Memes Into Oil Paintings For An Art Exhibit

Over the years, Smith has re-created memes in his artistic style through his paintings. He went to art school for six years and has said that he draws inspiration from the Dutch graphic artist Maurits Cornelis Escher.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Smith said he always looks for what grabs people's attention the most.

"Art is a battle for the eyes, so I realized that all of the memes I have seen are getting so much more interaction and attention than all of the art I see all of my friends posted," Smith said. "And I'm like, 'Jesus Christ, I might never be able to paint something that is as powerful as a meme.'"

Smith also recently created promotional posters for Season 3 of Atlanta.

When people see his art, Smith said he sees "tons of excitement and joy." At the exhibit, which was a collaboration with Instagram, he said he witnessed people trying to copy the gestures and facial expressions of the memes that he painted.