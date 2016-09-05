A Mom Called Out This Store For Selling Bras For Kids That “Smooth Out Imperfections"

People have accused the company of "body-shaming" young girls. The company has defended its bras and said it's for smoothening folds.

"'Erase imperfections' and 'smooth out the shape', says a bra in 70A [the smallest bra size in France] in a kids section... #We’reReallyNotDoneWithThisShit"

On the label of the bra it reads, "Ideal as a first bra with removable filling!" and "hides small imperfections".

Florence Braud told BuzzFeed News she saw the bra for sale in a store in Bretagne, France.

She said the word “imperfections” irritated her and that a girl in her daughter’s class had made fun of her for not wearing a bra, so they went to buy her one.

Braun said: “It saddened me to see that, so soon, she was already suffering the threats [of] femininity."

She described it as an "injunction of femininity".