A Mom Called Out This Store For Selling Bras For Kids That “Smooth Out Imperfections"
People have accused the company of "body-shaming" young girls. The company has defended its bras and said it's for smoothening folds.
Last week a mom took to Twitter to share her outrage after taking her 12-year-old daughter shopping for bras and finding one that "smoothens imperfections."
On the label of the bra it reads, "Ideal as a first bra with removable filling!" and "hides small imperfections".
Florence Braud told BuzzFeed News she saw the bra for sale in a store in Bretagne, France.
She said the word “imperfections” irritated her and that a girl in her daughter’s class had made fun of her for not wearing a bra, so they went to buy her one.
Braun said: “It saddened me to see that, so soon, she was already suffering the threats [of] femininity."
She described it as an "injunction of femininity".
Many people took to Twitter to criticize Dim, the lingerie brand responsible.
ADVERTISEMENT
A spokesperson from Dim told BuzzFeed News in a statement that by "imperfections" the company meant to "make the product smooth and harmonious under clothing."
They said: “When we said imperfections, we meant clothing and non-physiological imperfections. This is to erase imperfections materials — folds, overlays, etc. — to make the product smooth and harmonious under clothing.”
The store still sells bras in the "child" section with one described as containing “foam pads, a basic essential for all young girls looking for comfort and style."
-
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Marie Kirschen est journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France, et travaille depuis Paris.
Contact Marie Kirschen at marie.kirschen@buzzfeed.com.