I Was A Thirsty Male Feminist For A Day And It Was Exhausting

And is Matt McGorry important because he's saying feminist stuff or is it just that he's a celebrity who's taking advantage of a social movement to try to "earn a cookie"?

Caring about equality = good.

Being cloying about it and expecting praise for it = bad.

It's a fine line! But in the last few months, something about the way McGorry has acted on social media has made some people feel like he's crossed the line from "good" to "really annoying". We wanted to figure out exactly why and how that change in public opinion happened, and what it means.