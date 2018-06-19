The Trump And Bush Families Need Each Other

The fight is now sucking in the children. “Don likes George P. personally, but is not going to go out of his way to help someone whose dad seemingly can’t go a week without publicly bashing Don’s dad.”

President Donald Trump regularly rails against the “Bush Dynasty.” High-profile members of the Bush family and its supporters frequently lacerate Trump over his actions, especially now on his “zero tolerance” policy that is separating children from their families at the southern border. And now Donald Trump Jr. is backing out of a fundraiser for a Bush scion.

But the two divergent factions of the Republican Party still need each other.

Trump’s loyalists in and outside the White House are increasingly suspicious of establishment Republicans working in the White House, especially those who worked in the Bush administrations. As the number of White House aides who worked for the Trump campaign has dwindled in recent weeks, three sources — former campaign and administration officials — said they are more concerned now about the president’s staffing than they were when Trump brought on former Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus as his first chief of staff.

The targets for these loyalists include deputy chief of staff for operations Joe Hagin, Trump's new body man Jordan Karem, senior staffer Johnny DeStefano, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. They didn’t all work in the George Bush administrations, or for former Florida governor and Trump-vanquished presidential rival Jeb Bush, but many suspect that their allegiance is to the establishment wing of the party instead of to the president.

“I wish the boss had more Trump originals around him,” said one former Trump campaign staffer.

But those staffers are all top aides whom the president relies on to get practically anything accomplished in his White House. Nielsen, despite regularly being a Trump punching bag, is now the first line of defense for Trump’s new border policy that is the focus of widespread and bipartisan outrage. Hagin — who is reportedly looking to leave his job, potentially for a top spot at the CIA — is a force for stability in the White House and was most recently Trump’s point person in arranging his meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Two people close to the administration told BuzzFeed News they think of the director of Oval Office operations, Karem, who spends a lot of time with the president, as a "spy" for Hagin, who worked in the administrations of presidents George W. Bush and H.W. Bush. Karem took over for Johnny McEntee, an early Trump supporter who was well liked, after chief of staff John Kelly fired him when his online gambling posed a problem in his background check.

Karem's defenders reject the criticism against him, pointing out that he was an early supporter of the president during the 2016 election. "There's no one more original than Jordan Karem" when it comes to loyalists, said a senior White House official.

Other loyalists have passed around a campaign-style Hagin–DeStefano logo that reads “Make America Bush Again” as a joke in recent weeks, the Washington Post reported. (DeStefano didn’t work for any of the Bushes and is viewed favorably by many Trump allies, but given his past jobs in Republican politics, he’s seen as an establishment figure.)

Former first lady Laura Bush and Jeb Bush have only stoked the flames with their public condemnations of Trump’s policy that is now separating children from their families at the southern border. “I live in a border state,” Laura Bush wrote in a Sunday op-ed for the Washington Post. “I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.”

Her brother-in-law followed up with a tweet with a similar message.