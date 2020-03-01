Joe Biden’s South Carolina Victory Has Him Back In The Running — But For How Long?

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — There was a moment Friday night in Spartanburg, South Carolina, when the old Joe Biden would have been irritable, defensive, mean.

A woman in the crowd was grilling him about the housing and eviction policies in Atlanta, where the mayor is one of his top surrogates. Biden listened patiently, gently responding when she interrupted. “Would you please let me speak? I’ll be happy to answer.” When a man nearby began waving a sign in protest, Biden told his alert organizers to let him stay. “I don’t mind. This is not a Trump rally. It’s OK, he can stay here. We don’t kick out. You can hold up all the signs you want, you’re entitled to do that. Just let me speak.”

Biden talked about the problems that people of color face when gentrification pushes them out of their communities and, when he learned that wasn’t the issue on the woman’s mind, began talking about flood insurance and eminent domain. And when the woman still wasn’t satisfied, he offered to speak with her afterward, to get a better understanding.

He didn’t challenge her to an IQ test or a pushup contest, didn’t call her a “damn liar.” Rather, the exchange showed the potential for a new Biden, with a comfort and confidence that was ratified a little more than 24 hours later, when the former vice president won South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.

The victory — Biden’s first ever in three runs for president, and in a state with more pledged delegates than any that have yet voted — is a significant moment for a campaign that just weeks ago seemed on the ropes. Though the margin is currently unknown, the race was called by the AP and other outlets immediately as polls closed.

“I think he realized it was time to shit or get off the pot, and he did,” Amanda Loveday, an adviser to the pro-Biden Unite the Country super PAC, told BuzzFeed News. “And he realized that it was time to show that he was the candidate we as Biden supporters know that he is.”



The win is a relief for Biden and his allies, who had suffered through shaky performances and weak finishes in the first three contests. South Carolina was supposed to be the firewall that reaffirmed him as the frontrunner — until it needed to be his better-late-than-never launch pad to Super Tuesday, the day next week when 15 states and territories vote.

The race now moves on to that uncertain phase, where polls and past results show Bernie Sanders is the one to beat, and where Biden and other candidates could split the votes of those looking for a Sanders alternative. The others include former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who skipped the early primaries and caucuses and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars of his personal fortune to make a splashy Super Tuesday debut. There’s also former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who like Biden and Bloomberg appeals to moderate voters, but after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire has failed to win over voters of color. And Amy Klobuchar, who surprised by finishing near Biden in Iowa and passing him in New Hampshire, is campaigning hard for similar voters, including in her home state of Minnesota.

TJ Ducklo, a Biden spokesperson, suggested Saturday that it was time for other candidates positioning themselves as Sanders alternatives to consider ending their campaigns.

“If you are a candidate and you have not shown that you can get traction with the core of the Democratic Party, with African American voters, then you have to take a hard look at your path and what your goals are,” Ducklo told BuzzFeed News.