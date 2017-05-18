A Few Likely Reasons Why People Aren’t Quitting At The White House

GOP operatives acknowledge that the morale is low and the panic is real. But “it’s not like it’s the A-team over there,” one told BuzzFeed News. Options to leave are limited, and some young staffers might be best staying put and learning some hard lessons.

The White House is in constant crisis mode 118 days into Donald Trump’s presidency — and Republicans on the outside are worrying over their panicked friends on the inside.

Tuesday’s New York Times report that Trump urged then–FBI director James Comey to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn continued a torrent of bad news that has been flowing since Trump’s stunning firing of Comey a week earlier.

Staffers have been heard shouting behind closed doors. The Times, in a separate story, described West Wing aides “in glassy-eyed shock.” A Politico account presented a “White House on edge” and quoted one official “hoping the president doesn’t tweet.”

It’s the kind of situation that prompts the question: Why don’t people quit now?

Republicans who spoke to BuzzFeed News say the angst is very real. (“A shitshow,” said one Republican operative with friends in the White House who, like others, requested anonymity to offer candid thoughts and details of their conversations.)

But, for various reasons, they don’t see a mass exodus — voluntary or involuntary — coming any time soon.

For one thing, many who joined Trump in the White House are true believers who worked on his campaign, which did not attract top-level GOP talent. (“It’s not like it’s the A-team over there,” a Republican strategist said.) The reputations of some prominent aides may already be so joined to the Trump administration that seeing it through is a better strategy. And, they said, junior-level staffers may be better off gritting it out and trying to learn from a daily course in crisis management rather than risk looking disloyal to future employers.

White House officials looking to make personnel changes have a problem too.

“Everyone just assumes everyone is going to be fired. So fire everyone, great. But who is going to replace them?” said one Republican operative, suggesting that, right now, an open job in the Trump administration isn’t all that appealing to anyone who would be qualified for it.