The Fight Between Elizabeth Warren And Pete Buttigieg Blew Up Over A “Wine Cave”

Elizabeth Warren turned Pete Buttigieg’s wining and dining of donors — namely his recent fundraiser inside a swanky Napa Valley wine cave — into a punchy argument against his presidential campaign during Thursday’s Democratic debate. “Billionaires in wine caves,” Warren said in the midst of a heated exchange at Loyola Marymount University, “should not pick the next president of the United States.”

Photos of the fundraiser, popping with crystal chandeliers, went viral this week, drawing virtual smirks online and a quick rebuke via a small-dollar fundraising plea from Bernie Sanders. With Buttigieg and Warren competing for similar high-education voters in Iowa, and with Buttigieg overtaking Warren in the polls in the first caucus state, the Massachusetts senator saw an opportunity to burnish her populist credentials at the expense of the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. “So the mayor just recently held a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and [that] served $900-a-bottle wine,” Warren began — after obliquely referencing Buttigieg’s fundraising practices a moment earlier. “Think about who comes to that. He had promised that every fundraiser he would do would be open-door but this one was closed-door.” The clash had been brewing for weeks. Warren, who does not hold high-dollar fundraisers, pushed for Buttigieg to open his donor events to reporters — a level of transparency former vice president Joe Biden had been adhering to since the spring. Buttigieg’s campaign relented soon after, and a reporter actually attended a portion of the wine cave event, though the fundraiser was otherwise closed to those who hadn’t donated at least $500. “Those doors shouldn’t be closed, and no one should be left to wonder what kind of promises are being made to the people that then pony up big bucks to be in the room,” Warren said earlier this month. Buttigieg has parried Warren’s criticism by casting her as a hypocrite, given her personal wealth and her acceptance of high-dollar fundraisers before her presidential campaign. On the debate stage Thursday night, he also offered what amounted to an extended defense of pricey fundraisers, asserting that Democrats need all the help they can get if they want to beat President Donald Trump. “This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass,” Buttigieg said to Warren, who stood to his immediate left. “If I pledge never to be in the company of a progressive Democratic donor, I couldn’t be up here.”