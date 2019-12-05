A Protester Disrupted Pete Buttigieg’s Black Allies’ Attempt To Show Their Support, And It Was Really Tense

SOUTH BEND, Indiana — A protester wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt rushed a lectern and ripped a microphone from the hands of a black city leader on Wednesday night at an event meant to promote Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s relationships with the black community in his hometown.

Buttigieg, a Democratic candidate for president, did not attend the forum. Sharon McBride, a city council member who earlier this week joined him on the campaign trail in South Carolina, was among the seven local politicians, pastors, and activists who spoke on his behalf.

During McBride’s remarks, a man toward the front of the room at a South Bend youth center began heckling her with other Black Lives Matter protesters chiming in from the back.

“I’ll address you guys in a few minutes if you give me my time and the respect,” McBride said.

The man — whose race and name could not immediately be verified — then shouted toward McBride, who was wearing a dark leather jacket: “Where are the black leaders that don’t have three-piece suits, leather jackets … ? Who chose these people as black leaders?”

Within seconds, he had pried the microphone from McBride.

“Who chose these people as the black leaders?” he asked again, his voice now amplified. “Who organized this? Why are you talking about Pete Buttigieg?”