Nancy Pelosi Is Making Things Complicated In Ohio’s Big Special Election

Democrat Danny O’Connor is running on his opposition to Pelosi. But after an awkward TV interview, national Republicans are spending money to question his sincerity.

Republicans eager to make Nancy Pelosi a villain in a tough midterm climate are rushing to capitalize on a confusing television appearance this week by an Ohio Democrat whose opposition to Pelosi has made him a strong contender in a special House election.

In an interview Tuesday evening on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews, Danny O’Connor initially reiterated his promise not to support Pelosi for another term as Democratic leader.



But then Matthews pressed O’Connor on what he would do if Pelosi prevailed in a caucus vote and faced off against a Republican for House speaker. O’Connor attempted at least four times to reply with a stock answer: “We need a change in leadership on both sides.” After repeated interruptions from Matthews, O’Connor said he would vote for “whoever the Democratic Party puts forward” as speaker — raising the possibility that he ultimately could back Pelosi.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, an outside Republican spending group aligned with Speaker Paul Ryan, quickly produced a TV ad to emphasize the exchange. The 30-second spot will begin airing Thursday on broadcast and cable in Ohio’s 12th District, and is part of CLF’s $2 million investment in the Aug. 7 special election, which is viewed nationally as a scrimmage for the fall midterms.

"Dishonest Danny O'Connor would side with Nancy Pelosi, not you," a narrator says. The ad equates O’Connor’s “whoever the Democratic Party puts forward” line with an acknowledgement that he would support Pelosi.

O’Connor’s campaign, however, asserts that he was clear in the interview that he does not support Pelosi, that Matthews had pushed him down a hypothetical road, and that O’Connor does not believe Pelosi would have the votes to continue as House Democratic leader.

“No DC-style gotcha politics will change my resolve,” O’Connor said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “I said on TV that we needed new leadership in Congress and I wouldn’t vote for Nancy Pelosi for speaker.”