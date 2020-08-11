Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's Pick For Vice President

The California senator, who ran for president herself last year, will be the first Black woman on a major party presidential ticket.

Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for president at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019.

Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris of California, at one point his most critical rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, to be his running mate. "You make a lot of important decisions as president," Biden said in an email to supporters Tuesday afternoon. "But the first one is who you select to be your Vice President. I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021." Harris would be the first female, Black, and Asian American vice president. To Biden, who will be 78 on Inauguration Day, Harris represents a potential generational successor to his long career in public service. A former vice president himself, he has talked of being a “bridge” to a new era of politicians — like Harris, the 55-year-old daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India. There also has been persistent speculation around Biden’s campaign that he might not seek a second term if he beats President Donald Trump.

"I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead," Biden wrote in the email. "Kamala is that person." Harris, who is scheduled to join Biden for an event in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday, tweeted that she was "honored" to join the ticket.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.

Biden had promised to pick a woman to be his running mate. And in the midst of a pandemic that has disproportionately devastated the Black community and the national protests against systemic racism and police brutality, Black Democrats, long the party’s most reliable base, had called for him to choose a Black woman.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, an influential South Carolina Democrat who advised Biden informally during the search, praised Harris's selection Tuesday in a conference call with reporters. "What we have experienced here today is one more chapter in this country living out it's true creed: That all men — and, in this instance, women — are created equal," Clyburn said. "Those of us who have been battling for years now, tying to get this country forward, toward a more perfect union are very, very pleased with the day." Harris is likely to serve Biden’s campaign as a weapon against Trump. As the former top prosecutor in San Francisco and later for the state of California, Harris had built her own presidential bid as a prosecution of Trump, with a national profile that was elevated by her grilling of Trump administration officials during Senate hearings. She advocated for police reform as district attorney, implementing early training for police against racial bias and spearheading efforts to reduce recidivism among low-level offenders. Other parts of Harris’s record as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, however, have been criticized by criminal justice reform advocates, and they could put Biden further out of step with young voters and progressives who have embraced calls to “defund the police.” A longtime ally of former president Barack Obama, Harris also had been close with Beau Biden, Biden’s late son and political heir, before he died of brain cancer in 2015. "I first met Kamala through my son Beau," Biden said in his Tuesday email. "They were both Attorneys General at the same time. He had enormous respect for her and her work. I thought a lot about that as I made this decision. There is no one’s opinion I valued more than Beau’s and I’m proud to have Kamala standing with me on this campaign." On Tuesday night, a photographer with the campaign tweeted a photo of the two of them speaking over video chat.

VP TIME with @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden

Biden’s original list of vice presidential possibilities included more than a dozen women, including other former 2020 rivals, such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. (Klobuchar, whose prosecutorial record at home came under scrutiny after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, withdrew from consideration in June.) In late July, Biden told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that four Black women, among others, remained in the running. He didn’t reveal names, but his campaign at points had signaled interest in Reps. Val Demings of Florida and Karen Bass of California, former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams, former US national security adviser Susan Rice, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters Biden is greeted by Harris during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, March 9.