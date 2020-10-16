Donald Trump And Joe Biden’s Town Halls Created A Wild Split Screen For A Very Split America

On a night they were to debate each other, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden instead split up for their own dueling town hall forums that seemed to exist in completely different realities.

Programmed against each other in primetime — Trump on NBC, Biden on ABC — the candidates could not have offered more divergent messages in terms of tone, temperament, and substance. On NBC, the president, posed in a half-sit-half-stand in Miami, insisted he’s got everything under control — even as he embraced delusional conspiracy theories and waffled in response to questions about a pandemic that has killed more than 215,000 Americans. On ABC, Biden sat back with his legs crossed at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. If you tried to switch between the two, it would’ve been like flipping between Wrestlemania and the Masters.

Trump, whose COVID-19 diagnosis two weeks ago prompted the cancelation of Thursday’s originally scheduled debate, was pressed from the start by moderator Savannah Guthrie and the audience about how he has handled the pandemic. He was combative and defensive, at times setting Guthrie up as a pseudo debate opponent. Biden, the former vice president, fielded tough questions, too, but kept in check a testiness he at times has trouble hiding. He offered calm, and often long-winded, answers tethered to policy and American ideals.

Both also made headlines that might not be helpful to their campaigns, though as is often the case, the president’s headlines were louder. Trump refused to condemn QAnon, the mass delusion that alleges the president is fighting a cabal of satanist pedophiles, while also hedging on the benefits of masks to fight the pandemic. And Biden altered his stance on expanding the number of seats on the US Supreme Court. The proposal, known as court packing, has gained currency among progressives, especially with the Republican-controlled Senate likely to confirm Trump’s latest nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett — a move that could solidify a conservative majority on the nine-justice court.

Biden, who for days had purposely said little about the matter, said he’s “not a fan” of court packing, but suggested he was keeping options open depending on how the Senate handles the Barrett confirmation. Asked by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos if he’ll have a firm public position before Election Day, Biden said, “Yes, depending on how they handle this.”

Trump’s early equivocations in his own town hall were about masks. He played down how useful mask-wearing is to fight the spread of the coronavirus by mischaracterizing a federal study.

“As far as the mask is concerned, I'm good with masks. I'm okay with masks. I tell people, wear masks. But just the other day they came out with a statement that 85% of the people that wear masks catch it,” Trump said incorrectly.

“They didn’t say that. I know that study,” Guthrie interjected.

“That’s what I heard, and that’s what I saw,” Trump said.

When Guthrie brought up the fact many rally attendees go maskless, the president deferred to two people whom Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, has been physically close to testing positive.

“She’s got people now — that people have it. I’m not blaming her. I’m not saying, ‘Oh she did a terrible thing.’”

Trump also didn’t just refuse to disavow QAnon again — he openly embraced the movement as fighting pedophilia, a fight the movement in reality hurts. He claimed several times he knew nothing about the movement, even after it was described to him by Guthrie.

After a raucous back and forth, attendees were able to ask the president questions. Most centered around Trump’s response to the pandemic. One woman asked what the president would do to better prepare law enforcement to collaborate with communities and protect the lives of Black and Latinos from police brutality.

He didn’t directly respond, but rather praised Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill that Senate Democrats blocked in June and knocked as inadequate and partisan. And then he pivoted to a common — and very much disputed — phrase he’s used to describe his administration’s relations with Black people: “Some people don’t like it when I say it but a lot of people agree: I have done more for the African American community than any president with the exception of Abraham Lincoln.”

And he was pressed on the New York Times report on tax returns the paper obtained showing Trump owes more than $400 million in debt. He didn’t say where the money was owed and didn’t confirm or deny the amount, but insisted that “$400 million is a peanut.”

