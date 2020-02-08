How You Know Pete Buttigieg Is A Frontrunner: His Rivals Kept Targeting Him In Friday’s Debate

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Pete Buttigieg finally got the frontrunner’s treatment: One by one, his rivals at Friday’s Democratic presidential debate took their shots.

Their focus on Buttigieg, at times egged on by the moderators, reflected how serious a threat they now regard the former mayor from South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg earned a virtual split victory with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in this week’s Iowa caucuses — a result that elevated Buttigieg over former vice president Joe Biden and others as a moderate or consensus-building alternative to Sanders, a democratic socialist. Almost as soon as the debate ended, a new poll of New Hampshire showed Buttigieg in a dead heat with Sanders.

“I don’t have 40 billionaires, Pete, contributing to my campaign,” Sanders charged during the second half of the debate, landing an attack he and his supporters had been telegraphing all day and meant to brand Buttigieg as beholden to corporate interests.

Biden got the pile-on started early, after some prodding from ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, who noted Biden’s recently increased criticism of Buttigieg.

“Mayor Buttigieg is a great guy and a real patriot,” Biden began politely, nodding to Buttigieg’s military service in Afghanistan before pivoting to a reminder of Buttigieg’s struggles to register support among voters of color.

“He's a mayor of a small city who has done some good things, but has not demonstrated he has the ability to — and we'll soon find out — to get a broad scope of support across the support, including African Americans and Latinos.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who made the night’s most persistent case against Buttigieg, compared his inexperience in national politics to Donald Trump’s before he was elected president. “We have a newcomer in the White House,” she said, “and look where it got us.” She returned to that theme again in her closing statement, emphasizing that she’s “not a political newcomer with no record.”

There also was Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who bluntly answered “no” — before going into greater detail — when asked if she was satisfied with Buttigieg’s answer on racial inequities in the criminal justice system. Even hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer got in on it, arguing the 38-year-old lacked the chops to take on Trump.

“We need people with experience,” Steyer said. “That’s why I’m worried about Mayor Pete. You need to be able to go toe to toe with this guy and take him down on the debate stage or we’re going to lose.”

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang was the only candidate on this stage to spare Buttigieg.

Buttigieg’s advisers had been preparing him for such confrontations for months. But with the exception of a few minor scrapes in November and Warren’s memorable eruption over Buttigieg’s now-infamous wine cave fundraiser in December, Buttigieg had never faced a sustained barrage of attacks.

Aides sensed that could change Friday, and Buttigieg quickly parried each attack before retreating to well-rehearsed sections of his usual stump speech. Though some of the incoming was sharp, no line seemed to rise to the immediate game-changing or instant-classic levels of past pre-New Hampshire primary debates. (Think Barack Obama’s “You’re likable enough, Hillary” or Chris Christie’s takedown of Marco Rubio in 2016.)

At one point Buttigieg even shared a kind exchange with Biden, on the question of whether investigations into the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter, would be problematic if the former vice president is the nominee.

“No,” Buttigieg replied firmly. “And we're not going to let them change the subject. This is not about Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden or any Biden. This is about an abuse of power by the president.”

“Look, the vice president and I and all of us are competing,” Buttigieg continued after applause, “but we've got to draw a line here. “And to be the kind of president, to be the kind of human being who would seek to turn someone against his own son, who would seek to weaponize a son against his own father, is an unbelievably dishonorable thing that is just one more example of why we as a party have to be completely united in doing whatever it takes at the end of the day to make sure that this president does not get a second term.”

Biden was appreciative. “Look,” he said, “I thank my colleague for saying that.”

The clash between Sanders and Buttigieg could have a more lasting impact on where Democrats go in 2020. Earlier Friday, during a speech at St. Anselm’s Politics & Eggs series, Sanders criticized Buttigieg by name, riffing on headlines about the former mayor’s contributions from billionaires and setting up his line later that night. One of Sanders’s advisers, David Sirota, repeatedly tweeted about Buttigieg Friday, using the hashtag #PetesBillionaires and prodding him over his opposition to Medicare for All. His national press secretary was even sharper.