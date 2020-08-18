Joe Biden's Virtual Convention Is Preparing Democrats For A Virtual Campaign

It was just past 7 p.m. on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention. Instead of working her way into a basketball arena, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was in her poorly lit family room, dialed into a Zoom videoconference. The picture on her end was a little blurry, but those tuned in could see the strips of tape holding her Joe Biden sign to an armchair.

The Florida lawmaker and former national party chair acknowledged how weird it all was. And then, from their respective squares onscreen, she and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor — and briefly Castor’s dog, barking in the background — launched a Women for Biden phone bank.

The coronavirus has reduced a four-day convention to a work-from-home webinar. Democrats who had planned to gather in Milwaukee and keep a packed schedule of party-building meetings are instead submitting themselves to the awkwardness and improvisation of webcasts and to the mercy of their internet connections. Video segments and big speeches, many of them prerecorded from remote locations, are airing in primetime, but without the applause of a large live audience of delegates who under normal circumstances would return to their communities amped to get out the vote for the general election.

All of this makes it tough to measure what success would look like.

“I think that 99% of the people only experience the convention on television,” Nancy Patton Mills, chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, told BuzzFeed News last week in a telephone interview. “In other words, I don’t think that it’s something where, if we do something wrong, we lose.”

Fewer people are watching the convention on TV anyway. Live ratings for Monday night were down about 25% compared to 2016, but Biden’s campaign reported more than 10 million views on streaming platforms, up from what they said was 3 million streaming views on opening night in 2016. Democrats see digital campaigning as the future and optimistically are using this week’s events as an opportunity to figure out what works.

Barring a swift and unforeseen retreat of a pandemic that has killed more than 170,000 Americans, Biden’s team and other party leaders do not plan to engage in door-to-door canvassing or in-person events. The virtual format means that not only can people experience the conventions on TV, they can experience them through Zoom watch parties — and through the once-exclusive delegate breakfasts, lunches, and afterparties that draw big speakers. State parties in some cases are throwing open the virtual doors to anyone who provides an email address, phone number, and other data helpful for organizing.

“It’s like a broader democratization of the DNC in a way,” said Annie Levene, a partner at Rising Tide Interactive, a digital marketing agency that works with Democratic campaigns.

Biden, addressing Florida delegates during a virtual event Tuesday afternoon, said they were part of history.

“You’re part of the most creative, inclusive convention we’ve ever had,” Biden told them, according to a pool report. “I doubt we’ll ever go back to the same exact conventions we had in the past. It’s a template for the future.”

The Biden campaign has initiated watch parties in all 50 states this week, recruiting former 2020 presidential candidates such as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and actors such as Connie Britton and BD Wong to headline them.

President Donald Trump and Republicans also scaled back plans for their convention next week, originally set for Charlotte and Jacksonville. The specifics of next week’s Republican National Convention are not yet public, though Trump plans to give his speech accepting the party’s nomination at the White House. Trump’s supporters insist they have a robust in-person field operation in spite of the coronavirus. (A New York magazine piece this week found purported canvassing activities in battleground Pennsylvania to be nonexistent.)

