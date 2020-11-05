Biden’s Campaign Wants You All To Chill Out. Trump’s Campaign Wants You All To Freak Out.

Joe Biden takes his face mask off as he arrives to speak one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on Nov. 4, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Delaware — We’re approaching 48 hours of ballot counting and doom-scrolling and weird pop-up news conferences from Rudy Giuliani — but there is still no conclusion to the 2020 election.

Though both sides claim to be on track to win, their very different approaches to this period of uncertainty tells the larger story.

President Donald Trump and his allies, including former campaign officials and the irrepressible Giuliani, are trying to pipe more chaos into the process with tweets demanding that the counting stop lawsuits with questionable actual merit designed to cast doubt on the integrity of the process. Joe Biden and his team, meanwhile, have been a veritable fount of confidence and patience. His campaign manager opened a Thursday morning briefing bragging that she was well-rested and repeatedly returning to a message for nervous Democrats that amounted to Chill out, everyone. We got this.

“Our data shows that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States,” the campaign manager, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, said at the beginning of the videoconference, issuing what would be her first of three “next president” declarations over the next 20 minutes.

“Voters have turned out in record numbers for the vice president and because of that — and because he sees the same data we do and knows he is losing — Donald Trump continues to push a flailing strategy, designed to prevent people's votes from being counted,” O’Malley Dillon added a moment later. “What we're seeing in these legal suits is that they are meritless and nothing more than an attempt to distract and delay what is now inevitable.”

O’Malley Dillon walked through each of the states where ballots are still being counted, expressing varying levels of optimism for all except North Carolina. Biden himself said in brief remarks Wednesday that “it's clear that we're winning enough states to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.” Biden, the former vice president, has stopped short of declaring victory — something Trump untruthfully did in the early hours of Wednesday — but said that “when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia are all still counting ballots today, and North Carolina will be sorting through ballots for days. Things are expected to tighten in favor of Trump in Arizona, while they are expected to tighten in favor of Biden in Pennsylvania. Nothing is definite.