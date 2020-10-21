Barack Obama Is The Face Of The Democrats’ Closing Get-Out-The-Vote Push

Barack Obama is at the center of a new, seven-figure advertising blitz to drive voter turnout for Joe Biden in five battleground states over the final two weeks of the election.

Images of the former president — who will make his first public campaign appearance for Biden on Wednesday night in Philadelphia — are anchoring Democratic National Committee ads on 25 local news websites across Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

The DNC push involves homepage takeovers that will “utilize all available advertising space” on the days they run in each market, according to details shared first with BuzzFeed News. It’s part of a wider effort to direct attention to a new DNC website, MakeAPlan.com, which walks voters through their options for casting their ballots early, by mail or in person, or on Election Day. The effort includes paid advertising in the form of state-specific quizzes (“Only a Florida Resident Will Be Able to Pass This Test”) on BuzzFeed.com (BuzzFeed News did not know about the advertising before reporting this story and does not work with the business side on editorial content).

“Whether you’re voting by mail, early in person or on Election Day, we’re making sure voters have all the information they need to make a plan to vote that works for them,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in an emailed statement. “We’re reaching voters wherever they are, and making sure it’s easy for every voter to build and follow through on their own customized voting plan — that’s how we’re going to elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats at every level of the ballot.”