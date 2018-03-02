BuzzFeed News

Trump Tweeted About Alex Baldwin And People Are Asking Who That Is

Trump Tweeted About Alex Baldwin And People Are Asking Who That Is

"Alex if you are out there I hope you aren't dieing."

By Hazel Shearing

Posted on March 2, 2018, at 7:27 a.m. ET

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, woke up Friday and decided it was time to slam "Alex" Baldwin's impression of him on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

People started wondering who the hell he was talking about. There is an *Alec* Baldwin who plays the president on Saturday Night Live, but who's this Alex?

Who the hell is Alex Baldwin?
Palmer Report

Who the hell is Alex Baldwin?

Alex Baldwin, the long lost brother of Alec I assume https://t.co/9IoyBd6NWz
Alan North

Alex Baldwin, the long lost brother of Alec I assume https://t.co/9IoyBd6NWz

I never liked Alex Baldwin's impression of DJT. Alec Baldwin's, on the other hand... https://t.co/Oit0e5xm9r
Troy Diggs

I never liked Alex Baldwin's impression of DJT. Alec Baldwin's, on the other hand... https://t.co/Oit0e5xm9r

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Alex gaffe wasn't the only spelling error in the tweet. Trump had also grossly misspelled "dying" as "dieing."

HAHAHA IM DIEING 💀💀💀💀
bev

HAHAHA IM DIEING 💀💀💀💀

@realDonaldTrump dieing... Really, Donald. What a waste of an Ivy League education. #ImpeachTheDotard
TrouserWookiee

@realDonaldTrump dieing... Really, Donald. What a waste of an Ivy League education. #ImpeachTheDotard

Others were more concerned that he even has time to rant about either Alec Baldwin — or Alex, for that matter — in the wake of one of his few longtime aides resigning and a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have unstoppable nuclear weapons.

When the intelligence community thinks your son-in-law is a spy, #Mueller is closing in and you single-handedly tanked the stock market, well, there’s always Alec Baldwin https://t.co/0FqzzQCiBQ
David Beard

When the intelligence community thinks your son-in-law is a spy, #Mueller is closing in and you single-handedly tanked the stock market, well, there’s always Alec Baldwin https://t.co/0FqzzQCiBQ

People were pissed that they'd been woken up for this.

AND THEN. He deleted it.

@realDonaldTrump Why did you delete your Alex Baldwin tweet? I was dieing of laughter when I read it...
Bonnie Alison

@realDonaldTrump Why did you delete your Alex Baldwin tweet? I was dieing of laughter when I read it...

There was a period of mourning for Alex.

RIP Alex Baldwin, who dyed today after being burned by the president in an (illegally?) deleted tweet
Patrick Monger

RIP Alex Baldwin, who dyed today after being burned by the president in an (illegally?) deleted tweet

Until 25 minutes later, when a fully spell-checked tweet appeared in its place.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!
Donald J. Trump

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!

The storm may have passed, but the search for Alex Baldwin continues.

It gets even better: There is an "Alex Baldwin" out there and he's a porn actor. https://t.co/PTJlO1Vz4t
Palmer Report

It gets even better: There is an "Alex Baldwin" out there and he's a porn actor. https://t.co/PTJlO1Vz4t

