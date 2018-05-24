Trump Suggested NFL Players Who Kneel "Shouldn't Be In The Country"

His comments come after the NFL announced it will penalize teams if their players refuse to stand during the national anthem.

President Donald Trump has suggested that NFL players who kneel during the national anthem "shouldn't be in the country."



The NFL announced on Wednesday that it will penalize teams if their players refuse to stand on the field, saying that those who wish to sit or kneel can do so "in the locker room."

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, the president said the NFL did the "right thing," but didn't agree that players who want to protest should be kept off the field during the anthem.



"You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. You shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe they shouldn’t be in the country," he said.

Trump has repeatedly intervened in the debate over the NFL protests, accusing players who knelt of "disrespecting" the US.