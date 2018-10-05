Trump Appears To Have Boarded Air Force One With Toilet Paper Stuck To His Shoe
"My favorite part is that no one told him."
Welcome to Friday. We regret to inform you that last night the president appeared to board Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.
That's right. Trump got out of a *limo* and boarded the *presidential aircraft* with a scrap of tissue flapping from his left foot. And it was caught on camera.
It goes without saying that remixes of the footage came flooding in.
Turn off your sound now if you don't want to hear a particularly squelchy one.
No one quite knows how it got there.
People were, frankly, suprised that this hadn't happened before.
Some tried to draw some deep conclusions from the incident.
While others just lamented that he ruined bathroom jokes for them for life.
The main question has to be: Why did no one tell him?
People had answers for that, too.
Here you go again. Just because, you know, one last time.
-
