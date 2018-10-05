BuzzFeed News

Trump Appears To Have Boarded Air Force One With Toilet Paper Stuck To His Shoe

"My favorite part is that no one told him."

By Hazel Shearing

Posted on October 5, 2018, at 4:22 a.m. ET

Welcome to Friday. We regret to inform you that last night the president appeared to board Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.

In case you were wondering, yes, Donald Trump did board Air Force One with paper or a napkin stuck to his shoe today (via https://t.co/sQgMTPqjBc) https://t.co/q1Gc89ZZl7
Claudia Koerner @ClaudiaKoerner

In case you were wondering, yes, Donald Trump did board Air Force One with paper or a napkin stuck to his shoe today (via https://t.co/sQgMTPqjBc) https://t.co/q1Gc89ZZl7

That's right. Trump got out of a *limo* and boarded the *presidential aircraft* with a scrap of tissue flapping from his left foot. And it was caught on camera.

It goes without saying that remixes of the footage came flooding in.

Curb Your Toilet Paper.
Lauren Werner 🗽 @LaurenWern

Curb Your Toilet Paper.

Turn off your sound now if you don't want to hear a particularly squelchy one.

Wait, we managed to get a closer mic recording of Trump with toilet paper stuck to his shoe 🤡
Pauline Pantsdown @PPantsdown

Wait, we managed to get a closer mic recording of Trump with toilet paper stuck to his shoe 🤡

No one quite knows how it got there.

How does Trump have toilet paper on his foot coming from the Limo to AF1? Is he having his diaper changed in the limo?!?
pesach i am. @pacelattin

How does Trump have toilet paper on his foot coming from the Limo to AF1? Is he having his diaper changed in the limo?!?

People were, frankly, suprised that this hadn't happened before.

I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe. https://t.co/hLWrqKqsIK
Brian Tyler Cohen @briantylercohen

I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe. https://t.co/hLWrqKqsIK

Some tried to draw some deep conclusions from the incident.

That toilet paper on Trump's shoe might as well be our Constitution. Republicans continue to make a mockery of the very system they're trusted to protect. #Resist
Ryan Gillespie @AStableJeenyus

That toilet paper on Trump's shoe might as well be our Constitution. Republicans continue to make a mockery of the very system they're trusted to protect. #Resist

While others just lamented that he ruined bathroom jokes for them for life.

Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper on his shoe and I didn’t even laugh. I’m just numb. He’s so bad he even ruined poop jokes.
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper on his shoe and I didn’t even laugh. I’m just numb. He’s so bad he even ruined poop jokes.

The main question has to be: Why did no one tell him?

@PolitiFact @realDonaldTrump THERE IS VIDEO OF HIM WALKING UP THE STAIRS TO AIR FORCE ONE WITH TOILET PAPER ON HIS SHOE!!!! No one said a thing!!!
kaisyn @kaisyn

@PolitiFact @realDonaldTrump THERE IS VIDEO OF HIM WALKING UP THE STAIRS TO AIR FORCE ONE WITH TOILET PAPER ON HIS SHOE!!!! No one said a thing!!!

@realDonaldTrump I wonder how many people saw the toilet paper and snickered, "Don't tell him."
John Lurie @lurie_john

@realDonaldTrump I wonder how many people saw the toilet paper and snickered, "Don't tell him."

Presumably, Trump did not drive himself to Air Force One. Presumably, there were various aides and secret service and press people hanging around. And yet no one bothered to tell him about the toilet paper.
Megan Dieterle @megsdietz

Presumably, Trump did not drive himself to Air Force One. Presumably, there were various aides and secret service and press people hanging around. And yet no one bothered to tell him about the toilet paper.

People had answers for that, too.

Here's the thing about nobody telling Trump he has toilet paper stuck to his shoe: do you think that brittle little man is going to thank you, if you pointed it out? Do you think he'd take that as a mark of your respect for him?
Alexandraah! Erin @alexandraerin

Here's the thing about nobody telling Trump he has toilet paper stuck to his shoe: do you think that brittle little man is going to thank you, if you pointed it out? Do you think he'd take that as a mark of your respect for him?

Here you go again. Just because, you know, one last time.

In other news: Today, Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. I CAN'T BREATHE 😂 RETWEET!
StanceGrounded @_SJPeace_

In other news: Today, Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. I CAN'T BREATHE 😂 RETWEET!

