Three People Were Killed And Four Injured In A Shooting At A California Bowling Alley

Three people were killed and four injured in a shooting at a bowling alley in California just before midnight Friday night, according to police.



The shooting took place at Gable House Bowl in the coastal city of Torrance, which is about 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.



Sgt. Ronald Harris from the Torrance Police Department said three men died at the scene and four men were injured.

Harris told BuzzFeed News that detectives were still on the scene looking to identify the shooter or shooters. Police are still examining the motive of the shooting, how it occurred, and any relationship among the men.

“Details around this are still being investigated,” said Harris.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the bowling alley at 11:54 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location,” police wrote in a press release released Saturday morning. “Officers began life-saving measures which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator.”

Two of the injured men were sent to the hospital, and the other two injured declined medical attention.

No Gable House Bowl employees sustained injuries, said police.

Gable House Bowl is surrounded by stores and restaurants in a parking lot on Hawthorne Boulevard.



Witnesses said the shooting followed a fight at the bowling alley, according to a Los Angeles Times reporter who was at the scene.