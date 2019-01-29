A Cop Says The Death Of His Colleague In A Russian Roulette Game Was A "Tragic Accident"

A St. Louis police officer charged with killing a colleague in a deadly game of Russian roulette was taken into custody and booked Monday, authorities said.

Nathaniel Hendren, 29, allegedly shot fellow officer Katlyn Alix, 24, while on duty. She died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

He had been charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and could face 3 to 10 years in prison.



Hendren's attorney, Talmage Newton, called Alix's death a "tragic accident."

“The death of Officer Kaitlyn Alix was a tragic accident that has unalterably impacted the lives of everyone involved," he said in a statement to local media. "I urge the public, as well as members of the police department, to wait until the investigation is complete, and all of the facts have been presented, before coming to any conclusions about what they believe happened that unfortunate morning."

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney, the two had taken turns passing a revolver loaded with only one cartridge between them and shooting it.

