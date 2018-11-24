These Pictures Show French Police Using Tear Gas And Water Cannons On Protesters
One person was arrested Saturday amid clashes in the French capital over rising fuel prices.
French police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters demonstrating over rising fuel costs in Paris Saturday morning.
Around 5,000 people turned out on the Champs-Élysées in the latest instalment of a week-long protest over President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.
They have been dubbed the "gilets jaunes" – or "yellow vests" – because they wear the high-vis vests that drivers in France have to carry in their cars.
Protesters erected barricades made of furniture, calling for Paris to be brought to a standstill.
The street filled with tear gas as police tried to stop the protesters reaching the presidential Élysée palace.
Dramatic pictures showed protesters protecting themselves from the jets of a water cannon.
Police dressed in riot gear were photographed holding protesters on the drenched street.
Macron's popularity dropped to an all-time low this week amid widespread media coverage of the protests.
-
Hazel is a news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.