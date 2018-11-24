These Pictures Show French Police Using Tear Gas And Water Cannons On Protesters

Bertrand Guay / AFP / Getty Images

Pollster BVA found that only 26% of people have a good opinion of the president, who took office last May. It also found that 72% of French people identified with the protesters, though just over half disapproved of the way they have demonstrated.

In response to the demonstrations, Macron is reportedly set to announce measures to make the so-called ecological transition "acceptable and democratic" Tuesday.

“We have received the message from the citizens. It invites us to go further. In order for the ecological transition, which is necessary, not to be socially unacceptable, it must be fair, equitable and democratic," Elysée Palace advisers said Thursday.

"We must therefore mobilize all those who will make it acceptable, so as not to leave anyone behind."