Pioneering Gay Latin Trap Artist Kevin Fret Shot Dead In Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican rapper Kevin Fret, called the “first openly gay pioneer” of Latin trap music, has died after being shot in San Juan Thursday.



The 24-year-old artist was riding a motorbike in the Santurce district when he was shot eight times at around 5:30 a.m. local time, according to El Nuevo Día.

Police did not identify the singer, the newspaper said, but Fret’s manager, Eduardo Rodriguez, confirmed that it was him in a press statement published in full on Billboard.

“Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dreamer. His passion was music, and still had a lot to do. This violence must stop,” he said.



“There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”



The video for Fret’s first single, “Soy Así,” was released last spring, and has more than 660,000 views on YouTube.