Grumpy Cat Is Dead. Long Live Grumpy Cat.

Grumpy Cat Is Dead. Long Live Grumpy Cat.

"Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere," her family wrote in an emotional statement posted on Twitter.

By Hazel Shearing

Hazel Shearing BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 17, 2019, at 6:20 a.m. ET

Grumpy Cat, the internet sensation, has passed away, her family announced on Friday. She was seven years old.

She died in the arms of her owner on Tuesday, according to an emotional statement posted on Twitter.

"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome," it read.

"She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha."

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile around the world – even when times were tough," the statement continued.

"Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."

Tardar Sauce – named after the popular fish-accompanying condiment – was born on April 4, 2012 in Arizona and raised by owner Tabatha Bundesen.

Grumpy Cat as a kitten
Grumpy Cat as a kitten

But her hitherto normal upbringing was changed forever on September 22, 2012, when this photo appeared on Reddit.

The following day, this video was posted to YouTube, demonstrating just how grumpy she really was. It has more than three million views.

The video set her on the path to becoming a viral sensation.

Fans were devastated by the news of her passing, asking why she was taken at such a young age.

People were really, really upset.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

