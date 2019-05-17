Grumpy Cat Is Dead. Long Live Grumpy Cat.

Grumpy Cat, the internet sensation, has passed away, her family announced on Friday. She was seven years old.

She died in the arms of her owner on Tuesday, according to an emotional statement posted on Twitter.

"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome," it read.

"She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha."