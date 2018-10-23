Turkey's President Has Stepped Up Pressure On Saudi Arabia Over The "Political Killing" Of Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an independent inquiry into the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and demanded that Saudi operatives suspected of involvement in his death be extradited to Turkey.

Speaking in the Turkish parliament in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan stepped up pressure on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stressing that Khashoggi, 59, was the victim of a pre-meditated "political killing."

He said that he did not question the credibility of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – who he had spoken to on the phone about the incident – but neglected to comment on the innocence of his son, who is also deputy prime minister.



"It is important that the investigation is led by an impartial group and that other people also linked to this should be held responsible," he said.

Khashoggi, 59, a columnist for the Washington Post who lived in the US, disappeared on Oct. 2 after going into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents he needed to marry to his Turkish fiancée.

Saudi Arabia initially claimed that Khashoggi left the building on the same day, but said last week that he died in the Consulate when a fight broke out.