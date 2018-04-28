Melania Trump And Brigitte Macron Are Friends, But With One Big Difference
"Melania can't do anything. She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside," France’s first lady said.
You may have missed it, but French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, visited President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House this week.
Wait, no, you can't have missed it, because the four of them became a meme when they basically reenacted a scene from Desperate Housewives by planting a tree.
Anyway, while there was much talk of a ~bromance~ between Emmanuel and Donald, the real friendship blossoming was between the two première dames. They even took a trip together to the National Gallery of Art in matching white outfits.
Brigitte — who, at 65, is 17 years Melania's senior — has opened up to French newspaper Le Monde, revealing that she has a good friendship with Melania, who she says is really fun. “We have the same sense of humor, we laugh a lot together,” she said.
But there's more. The French first lady added that she actually feels kinda sorry for Melania, because of the tight security she lives under and the constant attention she endures.
"Melania can't do anything, she can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside," France’s first lady said. "Me, I'm out in Paris every day."
Brigitte said that while Melania may seem guarded in public, she's "kind, charming, intelligent, and very open." But she said that everything the US first lady does is "interpreted, overinterpreted."
"She’s someone who has a strong personality but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily at everything, but shows it less than I do," Macron said.
-
Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.