Around 200 People Are Missing After A Dam Burst In Brazil

Rescue workers in Minas Gerais are searching for employees of mining giant Vale, who had been at work when the rupture took place on Friday.

Washington Alves / Reuters

Around 200 people are missing after a dam owned by mining company Vale burst in Brazil, unleashing a torrent of mud and waste that engulfed offices and a cafeteria where workers had been eating lunch. Rescue teams are desperately searching for survivors of the incident, which took place in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, early Friday afternoon. "Rescue and care of the wounded is being carried out on site by the Fire Department and Civil Defense. There is still no confirmation as to the cause of the accident," Vale said in a statement Saturday. Seven bodies were found shortly after the rupture occured. Vale president Fabio Schvartsman said that only a third of the 300 employees who were working Friday have been accounted for.



Washington Alves / Reuters

"I have no words to describe my grief, my great sadness, my disappointment, with what has just happened. It is something beyond and above anything I could have imagined. I want to express my solidarity and say that all of Vale will do whatever [is] possible and impossible to help the affected people," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

The catastrophe comes three years after the collapse of the larger Bento Rodrigues dam in the same state, also owned by Vale, which killed19 people. "Vale is a very serious company. We have made a huge effort from the point of view of making sure our dams are in the best possible condition. We use all types of technology, especially after the Mariana accident. The list of actions that have been undertaken is endless to ensure the stability and safety of those dams," Schvartsman continued. "Unfortunately, this breach happened. This is inexcusable, but even so, I still apologize to all those affected and to the whole of Brazil. And I want to say that we will do everything that is necessary to address this issue in the correct way."

Washington Alves / Reuters