The Navy Has Identified The Three Sailors Lost In An Aircraft Crash Near Japan

The aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Okinawa on Wednesday and search and rescue operations ended Friday. Eight sailors were recovered alive.

The US Navy on Saturday identified the three sailors who were lost after an aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Japan on Wednesday.



After notifying their families that extensive search and rescue efforts had ended, the Navy identified Lt. Steven Combs, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Matthew Chialastri, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Bryan Grosso as the lost servicemen.



Eight other personnel were recovered alive following the crash.

Combs, a native of Florida, had embarked aboard the USS Ronald Reagan as part of Carrier Air Wing Five. He'd previously been assigned to the “Greyhawks” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron, the Center for Security Forces Detachment Kittery Point in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Training Wing 4 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He'd been awarded the National Defense Ribbon and the Navy Battle “E” Ribbon.

Chialastri, from Louisiana, was assigned to the Ronald Reagan after serving duty on the USS America, Patrol Squadron Thirty, the “Pro’s Nest,” in Jacksonville, Florida, and the Center for Security Forces Detachment Kittery Point in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He had been awarded the National Defense Ribbon.

Grosso, also of Florida, was assigned to the Ronald Reagan after being stationed at the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Pensacola, Florida, and the Naval Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois. His awards included the National Defense Ribbon.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmates and their families," Rear Adm. Marc Dalton said. "As difficult as this is, we are thankful for the rapid and effective response that led to the rescue of eight of our shipmates, and I appreciate the professionalism and dedication shown by all who participated in the search efforts."



The eight personnel who were recovered following the crash are in a "good condition," according to a statement, and are receiving medical attention on the Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered supercarrier operating in the Philippine Sea.