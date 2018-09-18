A Pussy Riot Member Was Probably Poisoned, German Doctors Say

It is "highly probable" that Pussy Riot member Pyotr Verzilov was poisoned before he was taken to hospital for an unknown illness last week, German doctors said Tuesday.



Verzilov, who has been a prominent campaigner with the anti-Kremlin protest group since three of its members were arrested in 2012, fell ill last Tuesday after he attended a court hearing of fellow member Veronika Nikulshina.



Nikulshina said he fell into a "half-unconscious state" on the way to the toxicology wing of a Moscow hospital, according to Russian-language outlet Meduza. He was moved to Berlin for treatment on Saturday.



In a news conference Tuesday, doctors at Berlin's Charité university hospital said his symptoms indicate a disruption to the part of his nervous system that regulates his internal organs, but there is no evidence that he is suffering from a long-term illness.

He is receiving intensive care but is not in a life-threatening condition, they added.

"It is highly probable that he was poisoned," said Dr. Karl Max Einhaeupl.